SAN ANTONIO — Stuff the Bus, a collaboration between KENS 5 and Communities In Schools that helps provide school supplies to families who may need the financial help from their community, was a huge success in 2019.

The final number: 2,500 pounds in school supplies being donated by San Antonians to the initiative, an increase over 2018's number! This past week, KENS 5 team members were at the food bank sorting and organizing the school supplies to distribute them to students as the first day of class looms.

Thank you to everyone who donated!