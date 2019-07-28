SAN ANTONIO — As summer begins to wind down and holiday season plans start to take shape, so too do supply lists for the impending school year in South Texas.

Stuff The Bus, a collaboration between KENS 5 and Communities In Schools, is in the process of collecting donated school supplies for those kids whose families could use a boost from community resources.

"It has its moments of hard times," said Joshua Jimenez, a local single father of three. "You get to do all the fun stuff, of course, but then it's hard. It gets stressful; money is tight."

Communities In Schools has been helping parents like Jimenez for three decades in San Antonio. And while they may be simple, school supplies are one of the first things the organization focuses on provide that help.

School supplies are available to all students year-round at over 90 school campuses that Communities In Schools of San Antonio serves.

Many community corporate supporters are opening their doors to accept school supplies for the campaign throughout the month of July.

The most needed items are:

Binders (2" & 3")

Glue sticks

Composition books

Folders (with brads & pockets)

Pens & pencils

Dividers (5 & 8 subjects)

Scissors

Markers

Backpacks (clear or mesh preferred)

Map pencils

Erasers

Pencil sharpeners

Index cards

The final big collection event, Stuff The Bus Day, takes place August 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at all participating H-E-B locations in San Antonio.

Here's how you can help:

Donate online at www.cissa.org/donate

Text to Donate: Text "STB19" to 44321

Call the KENS 5 Phone Bank on July 23 from 4-7 p.m.

Drop off supplies at participating corporate supporter locations... Click for the complete list!

Donate school supplies or make a monetary donation at H-E-B from July 22 - August 3

Participate in "Stuff The Bus Day" events at H-E-B locations on August 3

We greatly appreciate your support to help students start their school year with all the tools they need to be successful.