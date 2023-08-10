"I still can't believe it. It's crazy," said 56-year-old Mike Wood.

CURTICE, Ohio — About 20 minutes southeast of Toledo lies Curtice Carryout, a small store frequented mostly by the town's locals. On Saturday night, Sharon Pettri sold a $1M Powerball ticket to one of her regulars.

"I didn't have a clue that I was the one that sold it until he came in to thank me, and I'm like 'wow! That's awesome!'. I'm so happy for him," said Pettri.

That man is 56-year-old Mike Wood, originally from Sylvania.

"I woke up this morning a millionaire. I still can't believe it. It's crazy," said Wood.

Wood didn't check his numbers until Sunday morning. When he found out he was a winner, he and his fiancee Andrea Waters were both in disbelief.

"We were jumping around the garage and we were like 'Is this for real? Is this for real?' and it was for real," said Waters. "He kept checking it. He's like 'I'm checking it again. I'm checking it again', and it was for real. He was white as a ghost and I imagine I was too."

You could say hitting it big is nothing new to Wood. In August 2023, he won $1,000 on a scratch-off, but this win has a lot more zeros.

"I'm going to put an addition on my house and a pool. I want a pool."

You can also say that maybe the store location itself is lucky. Back in 2010, the carryout sold a $48.5M winning lottery ticket. So it seems luck has struck again.

"I was happy for him," said neighbor Barney Nedham. "It's great to hear when somebody in the neighborhood wins."

"It actually kinda blows my mind," said local Ronald Demko. "I would never expect it from here, honestly. But it's awesome for the community."

Since nobody won the even bigger prize on Saturday night, Monday's estimated Powerball jackpot is $1.55 billion.