One dead, two injured after argument leads to shooting during holiday gathering

SAN ANTONIO — An argument at a holiday gathering led to a deadly shooting, the San Antonio Police Department said.
The incident happened just before midnight Thursday in the 600 block of Bear Branch on the city's east side.
Police said the argument at the gathering led to gunfire between multiple people. One man was killed. Another man and a woman were hospitalized. One of them is in critical condition and the other is in stable.
Authorities did not report if any arrests were made.
