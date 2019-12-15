SAN ANTONIO — A family fight turned deadly on the south side Saturday afternoon.

Police said a man was working at his car wash on Division before 3:30 Saturday afternoon. He and a relative had been arguing.

Police said the relative showed up at the car wash and hit the owner in the back of the head with a baseball bat. The owner then pulled out a weapon and shot the relative to stop the attack, according to police.

The relative died at the scene. The owner of the car wash was treated for minor injuries and was not charged.

The names of the two people involved in the altercation have not been released.

