SAN ANTONIO — Traffic at a major intersection on the south side was diverted after a helicopter crashed into the road. 

Police blocked off the intersection of East Southcross and South Presa Street after a Robinson R-44 helicopter crash.

A witness told KENS 5 that two people got out of the wreckage and appeared to be in stable condition. Authorities said two people are being treated for minor injuries. Three people - the pilot and two passengers - were on board.

The helicopter hit utility lines on the way down and CPS Energy has a crew checking on the lines, police said.

According to police, the flight was going smoothly until the pilot heard and felt a bang. The helicopter lost power and the pilot brought the aircraft down. While there were cars in the area, it appears that none crashed into the helicopter.

