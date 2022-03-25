Officer shoots at suspects after refusing traffic stop, swiping him with vehicle, Schertz Police say

While speeding off, the vehicle swiped the officer. However, authorities said the officer was not injured.

SCHERTZ, Texas — The Schertz Police Department said an officer shot at two suspects during a traffic stop.

The incident happened in a neighborhood in the 3100 block of Muntjac near lower Seguin Road early Friday.

The officer was reportedly attempting the traffic stop when the driver took off. The officer was attempting to pull them over because he suspected the vehicle was stolen. There was a second person in the vehicle as well.

The officer pulled out their gun and shot through the windshield of the suspects' vehicle. Neither suspects were hit by the bullet.

Authorities were able to arrest one of the suspects, however, they said they are still searching for the second suspect.

Our KENS 5 crews witnessed authorities removing the crime scene tape, but police were still questioning the officer, per procedure, any time a weapon is discharged.