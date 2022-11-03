Man charged investigation of San Antonio teacher found slain in northwest-side parking lot

Authorities say the victim was dating the suspect's ex-girlfriend.

SAN ANTONIO — Note: The above video is from a March 11 report.

A 25-year-old man was charged and booked for the killing of Michael Echaniz, a local 23-year-old teacher who died after he was shot multiple times at Eckert Heights Apartments earlier this month, police say.

According to SAPD Lt. Michelle Ramos, Matthew Wiessing was previously questioned in the homicide investigation after police were contacted by one of his relatives, but he was released after authorities didn't find probably cause.

More recently, authorities discovered new evidence linking him to the crime scene, including surveillance video of him arriving just before the shooting and leaving immediately after the gunfire.

Wiessing was arrested this week without incident, Ramos said. It's believed the suspect was previously romantically involved with a woman Echaniz was in a relationship with at the time of his death.

Echaniz's body was found in the parking lot of his northwest side apartment complex on the morning of March 10. A report from the Bexar County Medical Examiner later stated Echaniz died from multiple gunshot wounds, ruling his death as a homicide.