New surveillance video released in murder of man in the Five Points area

Saturday, police released new video that shows two men arguing in the street.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — SAPD is releasing new surveillance video in hopes of someone identifying the suspect who shot and killed a man Wednesday.

Police responded around 8:52 p.m. to the 800 block of W Laurel after a witness reported a shooting.

They found 35-year-old Eloy Hernandez with a gunshot wound. He was able to tell officers that he had been walking down the street when he got into an argument with two men in the middle of the road. One of the men pulled out a weapon and shot him.

Despite an extensive search of the area, no suspects were found and no arrests have yet been made.

Saturday, police released new video that shows two men arguing in the street. Take a look at the full video below:

Police also released a photo of Hernandez Saturday.

If you know anything about this crime, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 224-STOP and you could get a reward of up to $5,000. You can also choose to remain anonymous.

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.