Navistar officially opens all-electric truck plant in San Antonio Wednesday

Navistar is a global manufacturer of commercial vehicles, chassis and diesel engines.

The Navistar truck plant in San Antonio officially opens Wednesday, according to the company.

In September 2019, it was announced that Navistar would bring more than 600 jobs to San Antonio with its nearly one million square feet facility.

City officials had previously said average jobs at the plant could pay around $50,000 and San Antonio Economic Development Foundation CEO Jenna Saucedo-Herrera said some engineering roles could pay around $90,000.