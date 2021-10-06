Navistar introducing first all-electric truck, produced in San Antonio

In September 2019, it was announced that Navistar would bring more than 600 jobs to San Antonio with its nearly one million square feet facility.

SAN ANTONIO — Navistar International Corporation is going to introduce its first all-electric truck, and it will be produced right here in the Alamo City.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff made this announcement Wednesday afternoon at the "State of the County" address.

"It’s a strategic corridor for advanced manufacturing companies, but for businesses as well," Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran said in 2019. "And so that’s what I’m very excited about and I think this injection of new jobs and businesses is going to created more opportunities for single family housing, for infrastructure improvements."

Navistar is a global manufacturer of commercial vehicles, chassis and diesel engines. Judge Wolff previously said average jobs at the plant could pay around $50,000 and San Antonio Economic Development Foundation CEO Jenna Saucedo-Herrera said some engineering roles could pay around $90,000.

On Wednesday, Judge Wolff said they will be starting production by the first quarter of 2022. And at least 600 people will be employed by the end of the quarter.