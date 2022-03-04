National look at gas prices and how San Antonio ranks among Texas cities

El Paso has the most expensive gas in Texas at $3.72 a gallon which is a $0.14 jump in just 24 hours, and only $0.24 away from the highest recorded average price.

SAN ANTONIO — Gas prices across the country were already high but the tensions between Ukraine and Russia have caused the prices of barrels of oil to surge even more.

The American Automobile Association says the national average for March 4 is $3.84, and Texas is at $3.49 which is $1 more than it was a year ago, $0.41 than a month ago and more than $0.20 than a week ago.

California has the most expensive gas at over $5 a gallon. Overall, Texas is one of the states with the cheapest gas prices, but there are cities in Texas with the most expensive prices in the state.

El Paso has the most expensive gas in Texas at $3.72 a gallon which is a $0.14 jump in just 24 hours, and only $0.24 away from the highest recorded average price.

Amarillo has the cheapest gas in Texas at $3.36 a gallon. So, where does San Antonio rank?

Here in the Alamo City, the average cost of a gallon of gas is $3.45 --- which is just a few cents higher than the Texas average. Some places in San Antonio have gas prices as high as $3.49 per gallon.

Even though the cost of gas is higher here in San Antonio than it is in larger cities like Houston, we are still not among the most expensive places to fill up in Texas.

Here are the following most expensive cities to fill up in Texas, according to AAA:

El Paso Texarkana (the Texas side) Fort Worth-Arlington Dallas Longview

The Alamo City is also not on the cheaper end either, unlike we were almost three months ago. In fact, San Antonio ranks #13 on the list, AAA calculates. Here are the five cheapest cities to fill up in:

Amarillo Lubbock Wichita Falls Galveston- Texas City Killen-Temple Fort Hood

With Spring Break coming up, how much will it cost to drive somewhere like Disney World, Six Flags Over Texas or California?

If you drive the average sedan like a Honda Civic, to drive from San Antonio to Orlando will cost you an estimated $228.82 for a round trip; SA to Dallas will cost $53.70 round trip and SA to Los Angeles will cost you $267.32.