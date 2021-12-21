Texas boasts cheapest gas prices in the nation; San Antonio lowest in the state, AAA says

Just in time for your holiday road trip: Texans can get on the road for the lowest gas cost.

SAN ANTONIO — There has been a lot of pain at the pump with the increase of gas prices in recent months, but Texans can kick their feet up a little with gas prices now at the lowest level in the nation in the Lone Star State, according to AAA.

Even better, San Antonio was the major metropolitan city with the lowest gas prices in all of Texas on Tuesday.

AAA says the statewide gas price average is $2.89 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas, while the national average is $3.30.

Odessans were paying $3.07, but San Antonians were paying just $2.68, for regular unleaded.

“As millions of Texans plan to hit the road to celebrate the year-end holidays, they are being greeted by the cheapest gas price average in the country,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Prices may continue to slide as the market continues to assess the latest possible economic impact of the omicron variant.”

It is estimated that more than 94% of Texans are going to hit the road this holiday season, according to AAA.

Where are the highest gas prices in the nation? It turns out Californians are paying $4.66 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.

Here are the top 5 least expensive Texas cities to purchase gas:

San Antonio ($2.68) Amarillo ($2.72) McAllen ($2.74) Corpus Christi ($2.75) Laredo ($2.77)

Here are the top 5 most expensive Texas cities to purchase gas:

Odessa ($3.07) Midland ($3.06) El Paso ($3.03) College Station-Bryan ($3.00) Texarkana ($2.99)