The best day of the week to save on gas in Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The Russia-Ukraine conflict has sent oil prices soaring to $100 a barrel. That is the highest price since 2014.

AAA said drivers in San Antonio are paying on average $3.09. Yet, those prices could rise as the conflict escalates. KENS 5 wants to protect your money and it turns out there is a day each week gas is usually cheaper.

It is crazy to think that the day of the week affects gas prices, but it is true. A few cents up or down can really impact your wallet when it comes to gas prices. There is no hard and fast rule, but Gas Buddy analyzed data on the best day to save on gas.

In Texas, Thursday is the worst day to buy gas. You will likely see the highest prices. So do not fill up if you can wait. There is a better day to get gas.

“We found out that in most states, the cheapest time of the week to fill up is early in the week,” said Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at Gas Buddy. “Most states it was Monday. Some of them it was Sunday, some Tuesday, and most states it was most expensive to fill up later in the week towards the weekend.”

He said gas prices may rise a bit at the end of the week because the energy markets are closed during the weekend.

“There is a key government report that comes out Wednesday that could drive prices up afterward and those changes could already start to be taking place on Thursday and towards the weekend,” De Haan said.

That is true for Texas, too. The best day to fill up to save money on gas in Texas is Sunday. You will still want to shop around, though.