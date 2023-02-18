Five years later: Murder of a popular San Antonio rapper remains unsolved

Christopher Polk was killed in an ambush style attack in February of 2018.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — It’s been five long years for the family of Christopher Polk.

In February of 2018, Polk was killed in an ambush-style shooting while driving down loop 410 after leaving a Northwest side club.

Today his murder remains unsolved.

“We're never going to give up. We will be on the front line fighting for Christopher,” said Polk’s mother, Elizabeth.

Five years later, Elizabeth Polk is still fighting for justice while dedicating her life to giving back to the community that’s rallied behind her.

“It's been five long years since Christopher was murdered and we lost his father six months later, and it hasn't gotten any easier,” said Polk. “It literally still feels like just yesterday.”

But Polk said she is still holding out hope her son’s killers will be caught.

“All we ask is that if someone knows something, please come forward. Say something, because one day it could be you or your family sitting here, and believe me, I wouldn't wish this journey on anyone,” said Polk.

It was February 24, 2018 when her son Christopher Polk and his manager had just left the Ice Lounge off Evers Rd. around 2:30 a.m.

According to San Antonio Police, when Christopher got on 410 driving eastbound near Callaghan Rd., a black, four-door sedan pulled in front of Christopher’s car, slowed down, and started shooting.

At the same time, a silver SUV pulled up alongside Christopher’s car, and the passenger in the SUV pulled out a gun and fired more shots.

Investigators say Christopher was hit multiple times. His manager, also shot, was able to get control of the steering wheel and stop the car.

Christophere died on the scene. He was 25-years-old.

“But the most gut wrenching thing about all of this is that even after five years, there's been no movement in this case,”said Elizabeth Polk.

San Antonio Police released surveillance video three years after the ambush style attack showing a silver SUV and a black sedan following Christopher’s car after he left the club.

But there have been no tips, or hard leads in the case, Elizabeth said.

“No one has come forward. We've had no closure, no resolution, no answers,” she said.

Six months after Christopher’s tragic death, Elizabeth lost her husband, who she said was heartbroken over the loss of his son.

In the last for years, while she continues to wait for answers, this grieving mother keeps Christopher and her husband Glen’s legacy alive she says by “blessing others.”

“We have to find something to just keep getting up for every day,” said Elizabeth. “A purpose, a purpose in your pain.”

She and her daughter Jazmyne along with volunteers have raised money to donate over 500 backpacks full of supplies to area kids, and donated 250 Thanksgiving meals to San Antonio families in need.

“Our community, our friends, our family, they have they have rallied behind us. They stood with us. They supported us. They've been there for us,” said Elizabeth. “When we couldn't hold ourselves up, they were there to hold us up.”

Christopher left behind a little girl, and a blossoming music empire that would leave a mark on the San Antonio rap scene.

And, a mother who won’t give up fighting until her son’s killers are behind bars.

“Life is a vicious circle and what goes around comes around. You to turn yourself in, you need to come forward because you never know, one day you may reap what you sow and you may be sitting in our shoes,” said Elizabeth. “And, believe me, this journey is not an easy one.”

Happening next weekend, Elizabeth polk and her daughter Jazmyne are hosting The Ape Life Gala and Fashion show. The event is a fundraiser to raise money to help further their efforts to give back to the community.

The show will start at 4 p.m. at the Courtyard Marriott, 11605 Hwy 151.

If you know anything about the murder of Christopher Polk, Crime Stoppers of San Antonio is offering up to $5,000 for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

Call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or you can submit a tip online.