Brindle Terrier/Pitbull mix found with lots of health issues now ready for loving home | Forgotten Friends

HELOTES, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love.

Say hello to Oliver, a Terrier/Pitbull mix who found on the street with tons of health issues and rescued by the Helotes Humane Society. He's a little over one year old and weighs about 40 pounds.

When first found, he was described as being a "hot mess", with some ear issues, a wormy gut, some intestinal issues, skin abscesses, and he also tested positive for a tick-borne disease.

HHS took him to the veterinarian and got him all fixed up and neutered, and now that he's healthy again, he's ready for a loving home.

Oliver is very friendly and loves to be around people. He is currently in a foster home with many other dogs and gets along great with all of them.

Oliver has tons of energy, so he would do best in a home with active people.

Oliver has a really interesting color pattern called brindle. It is sometimes described as "tiger-striped", although the brindle pattern is more subtle than that of a tiger's coat. The coloring is seen in dogs, cattle, guinea pigs, cats and sometimes even horses.

This medium-sized dog is both crate-trained and house-trained. Oliver will need a secure, fenced yard to go potty in and hang out and run around while being supervised by his new family. He would not do well in an apartment, because there just is not enough indoor and outdoor space that he needs.

Oliver has never met a toy that he didn't like. The same is also true for other dogs and humans. But the same can't be said for cats. Oliver likes to chase them around.

Oliver would greatly benefit from some dog training and being taken for a walk every day.

Do you think Oliver sounds like a good match for you and your family? Contact the Helotes Humane Society and set up a meet and greet.

You can fill out your adoption application by CLICKING HERE.

For whoever adopts Oliver, Lucy's Doggy Daycare & Spa will be lending a paw by offering them a free "Glow Up" Day at their Spa, which includes a full service bath and nail trim. One of Lucy's core values is to continue the legacy of giving back to pups in need, as Lucy, the dog the spas were named after, was a rescue!

Maybe you're not quite ready to adopt a dog, but still want to help out. Consider fostering an animal. Unlike a lot of shelters, Helotes Humane Society is a home-based shelter, and they are always in need of loving fosters for the dogs and cats. They provide all of the food and supplies that you will need. CLICK HERE to become a pet foster parent.

Do you love animals and want to make a difference by volunteering? The Helotes Humane Society is always in need of volunteers in various areas. There is sure to be something for everyone! CLICK HERE

Want to help but don't have the time to volunteer or foster? You can become a Paw Pal and make a donation to help in the care and feeding of the animals. Your monthly support makes it possible for HHS to rescue, heal, adopt, and advocate for sick, injured and abused pets. As a Paw Pal you will receive their newsletter about HHS and your gift in action, as well as a specially designed Paw Pal sticker. CLICK HERE

Here are some other ways you can help out the pets in Helotes:

Remember when you adopt a shelter pet, you save two lives... the one you bring home with you and the one that now will be saved because the shelter has more room.