Mom of murder victim Sebastian Carpio awaits justice one year after his death

Last September, Sebastian Carpio went on a bike ride and never returned home.

SAN ANTONIO — The pandemic has been a struggle for many, but for Ana Maria Carpio, it’s been double the heartache as she copes with the loss of her son.

“The death of my Sebastian has been very devastating to my family and I,” Carpio said.

Her son, 17-year-old Sebastian Carpio, was found dead September 20.

“His plan was to become a mechanical engineer and attend the University of Texas at Austin. Unfortunately, his life was taken to soon,” Carpio said.

Ana says last September, Sebastian went on a bike ride and never returned home. She reported him missing and the search began. Police eventually found his body, which been put in the back of a car and burned.

It happened days before he would’ve turned 18.

“From the moment he went missing, if I hadn’t acted quick, my sons’ case would’ve been a cold case. We wouldn’t have known or gotten to the point we’re at currently right now,” Carpio said.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, one person was arrested in connection to Sebastian's death. Their identity has not been released because police say that person is a minor. The motive is still unclear.

“He’s going to be able to get out and live his life and go about living his life back in our community. My son doesn’t have that option. I don’t have that option to bring back my son,” Carpio said.

Though an arrest has been made in the case, Carpio says no punishment will ever help numb the pain of losing her only son so tragically.

“You lose a family member, but you also lose a family because it impacts everybody greatly. It’s a great loss that I don’t think I’ll ever recover from,” Carpio said.