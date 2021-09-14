Witnesses describe man's death at northeast Austin intersection as 'road rage' incident

The death happened on Rutherford Lane off of Cameron Road.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened at the same intersection as a crash in northeast Austin. According to APD, the man's death is suspicious and they're working to find out who was behind it.

At a briefing, police said that the incident began when someone crashed into a pole, prompting several people to call 911 at around 9:19 a.m. Tuesday. According to the APD, the crash happened in the 1500 block of Rutherford Lane, which is off of Cameron Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man between the ages of 30 and 35 with obvious signs of trauma. The man died at a hospital at 10:08 a.m. He has not been identified yet.

Police said a 911 caller reported a possible drive-by shooting at the intersection, saying a Cadillac was seen crashing into a utility pole after the shooting. Police confirmed the victim had a gunshot wound.

When investigators and crime scene technicians responded, witnesses said it appeared to be a "road rage" incident between the Cadillac and a dark-grey, newer-model Audi, possibly an A-4.

As detectives investigate, no one has been arrested and there is not a description of the suspect at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the APD homicide tip line at 512-477-3588.

This is Austin's 61st homicide of 2021.