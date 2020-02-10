SAPD: Teen arrested, charged in Sebastian Carpio's murder

The victim's burned remains were found on the far west side in September.

Authorities say a teen has been arrested on murder charges connected to a young San Antonian whose burned remains were found on the far west side in late September.

Sebastian Carpio was reported missing the day before his remains were discovered on Sept. 20; San Antonio Police say the remains were "in the trunk of a burned vehicle." Sebastian was 17.