Two people escape burning home south of downtown San Antonio

The home was severely damaged and is inhabitable.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people are now looking for a new place to live after a fire destroyed their mobile home.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. on Monday in the 100 block of Emerald Street, which is south of downtown.

The San Antonio Fire Department said an add-on fireplace was most likely the cause of the fire, but authorities were investigating.

The two people inside reportedly made it out safely.

