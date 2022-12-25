One person killed in crash on Christmas; one detained, evaluated for DWI, police say

Police said the driver of a red SUV T-boned a sedan.

SAN ANTONIO — A crash on the east side killed one person, and another was taken into custody where they were evaluated for DWI, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Christmas Day at the intersection of WW White Road and East Southcross.

Police said the driver of a red SUV T-boned a sedan. The driver of the sedan was taken to a hospital in stable condition, but the passenger was killed.

The driver of the red SUV was detained and authorities said they are investigating.

No other details were provided.

