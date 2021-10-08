'Mission Thanksgiving' canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

The program normally connects Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston Soldiers with volunteer hosts for Thanksgiving.

SAN ANTONIO — For the second year in a row, "Mission Thanksgiving" has been canceled due to concerns of community spread of COVID-19.

The program normally connects Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston Soldiers with volunteer hosts for Thanksgiving. San Antonians would open their homes to provide home-cooked holiday meals for Soldiers.

"We were really looking forward to inviting the community back this year," said Maj. Gen. Dennis LeMaster, the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence commanding general. "Unfortunately, the risk of COVID-19 spread for our trainees is still at an unacceptable level."

He also said, “I thank all of those who were willing to host Soldiers this year, and I hope we can connect you with some of our well-deserving Soldiers next year.”

Mission Thanksgiving has been an Army tradition at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston for more than 20 years.

Although the community cannot participate this year, they can tune in to MEDCoE social media to watch unit-hosted Soldier festivities.

