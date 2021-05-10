Cadets who tested positive for COVID-19 in Austin Police Academy resign, APD says

Cadets unable to attend in-person curriculum will be eligible for the next cadet class.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, the Austin Police Association (APA) released a statement to the media claiming that Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon made an "unconscionable decision" to fire two cadets because they tested positive for COVID-19.

When reached for comment on Friday, the Austin Police Department confirmed that the cadets were not fired. Instead, they resigned and are eligible for the next cadet class.

The APD's full statement can be read below:

The Austin Police Department (APD) is aware of our current staffing challenges and strives to retain and graduate as many qualified cadets as possible. Our Academy staff make every effort to work with cadets who have missed class due to injury or illness. Due to the academy’s training structure, it is not always possible to provide additional time necessary for the cadets to complete the requirements needed to graduate.

While earlier parts of the academy curriculum could have been completed virtually, we are now at a stage of training that requires in-person and hands-on tactical application. We are disappointed any time a cadet is unable to complete the academy.

No cadets have been fired due to injury or illness, but instead have resigned knowing they are eligible to attend the next scheduled academy class. The department is committed to supporting our police cadets and looks forward to them serving as law enforcement officers to create a safer Austin for residents and visitors.

According to APA President Ken Casaday, the cadets are required to test on a routine basis during their 34 weeks of training. He also said two other cadets' statuses in the academy are also being considered after testing positive.

"Chief Chacon’s decision not to support these cadets comes just over a month after our department lost seasoned officer Sgt. Steve Urias and Senior Police Officer Randy Boyd to COVID-19," Casaday said. "Our officers and cadets need leadership who will support them in these situations, not punish them for circumstances beyond their control."

The APA said the cadets involved include two women and two men. All four are either military veterans or former police offices from another agency.

“It has been a common practice over the years for the department to work with cadets that get injured or have medical issues during their months-long training academy experience,” Casaday added. “Recruiting and retention are extremely important and firing these cadets is sending a clear message to potential recruits that APD leadership doesn’t really care about them.”

In the media release, the APA states that both Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department have been able to work around the issue of quarantining cadets while also keeping them employed and in their respective academies.

The 144th academy kicked off in June with 100 cadets under a reimagined curriculum. The next round of cadets is set to begin academy on Feb. 14.