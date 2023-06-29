Check out meteorites that recently crashed into South Texas at the Witte Museum

The exhibit, Welcome to Earth, tells the story of meteorites that scattered across The Rio Grande Valley earlier this year.

SAN ANTONIO — Visitors will get a chance to see meteorites that recently crashed into South Texas at a new exhibit at the Witte Museum.

The exhibit, Welcome to Earth, tells the story of meteorites that scattered across The Rio Grande Valley earlier this year and teaches visitors about their importance as building blocks of our solar system.

In February of this year, witnesses reported seeing a bright fireball over the Rio Grande Valley and police and the media started receiving reports of a sonic boom. The meteorite shattered into hundreds of pieces.

NASA scientists, meteorite hunters and space enthusiasts soon descended upon the area and began a search through South Texas brush country.

The new exhibit shares the results of what they found in their search. You can see five meteorites on display, including a fragment that "bejeweled

by sap when it crashed into a mesquite tree. Visitors will also learn how meteorite hunters go about finding these precious space objects and will be able to touch a 4.65 billion-year-old meteorite from Morocco. They can also look through a microscope to see how scientists study these objects.

The exhibit is on display now through October in the Susan Naylor Center at the Witte Museum. Welcome to Earth is open now and is included with museum admission. Tickets are available at WitteMuseum.org.

