Tyrannosaurs roar into the Witte Museum

SAN ANTONIO — Tyrannosaurs are roaring into the Witte Musuem this month in an exhibit that includes a rare treat.

Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family will be on display May 24 through September 4 in the Mays Family Center. The exhibit features fossil specimens and cast skeletons, including that of Scotty, on of the biggest and most complete Tyrannosaur skeleton on record.

The exhibit also includes recent discoveries such as feathery relatives of the T. rex, and interactive touch screens with games and augmented reality experiences.

A special section of the exhibit exclusive to the Witte will explore the Tyrannosaur's time in Texas, including fossil specimens of both the T. Rex and other dinosaurs of Texas.

Tickets for Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family can be reserved online at WitteMuseum.org. There is a $10 surcharge in addition to Museum Admission.

