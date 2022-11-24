Man stabbed in back, now police are trying to figure out what happened

The victim is expected to recover.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are working to figure out what happened after a man was stabbed in the back Wednesday night.

San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 700 block of North San Marcus for a stabbing. When they arrived, they found a man with one stab wound to his back.

Police said they are not sure where the stabbing happened, but it appears it happened near some sort of apartment or housing near Heaven for Hope.

Two men were in some sort of altercation whwen one of them pulled out a knife and stabbed the other. When a security guard called police, the suspect fled.