Man hears gunshots before noticing gunshot wound in leg, police say

The victim reportedly heard shots coming from the 281 access road before feeling the gunshot wound.

SAN ANTONIO — A man reported hearing gunshots before he noticed that he was shot in the leg on the northside, police said.

San Antonio Police on Thursday responded to the 600 block of Pinewood for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.