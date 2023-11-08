Man shot multiple times at Motel 6 on west side

When officers arrived, they found the man in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man was found at a west-side Motel 6 in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds early Friday morning.

Police were called out to the motel on the 2100 block of SW Loop 410 near Marbach Road for reports of a shooting in progress.

When officers arrived at the Motel 6, they found a man in his 20s with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

Police say they have very little information on what led up to the shooting and the suspect involved.

Police did search the area but did not locate a suspect.

No other information was provided by police.

This is a developing story.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.