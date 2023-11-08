Man shot by two suspects attempting to break into his neighbor's car

It happened early Friday morning on the north side of town.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot after he caught two men trying to break into his neighbor's car on the north side of town.

Police responded to the 1100 block of Sugar Pine Drive near Blanco and Bitters Road just before 4 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the location, they found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his side.

Police say the man heard someone trying to break into his neighbor's car and went outside and told them to leave. The two suspects took off running and fired off shots back towards the neighbor, hitting him in his side.

The injury was non life-threatening, officials say. He was taken to a hospital.

No description of the suspects was provided.

This is a developing story.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.