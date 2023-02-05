SA experts react to case after man arrested for shooting alleged thief targeting his catalytic converter

The man who shot at the would-be theft is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

SAN ANTONIO — It's a crime becoming all too common: catalytic converter thefts.

Data from San Antonio police indicates more than 700 catalytic converters have already been reported stolen in 2023. Last year, thefts surpassed well over 3,000.

The most recent attempt to steal a catalytic converted was on Monday morning at a business along San Pedro near Basse Road on the city's north side. The alleged thief was shot by the owner who is now charged by police for firing his gun at the suspect. At last check, the man who claimed to be protecting his property remains behind bars.

"I was actually a little surprised he was charged," said Nico La Hood, a criminal defense attorney who has no ties to the case.

In an early report, police said a struggle between the man and alleged thief broke out. When the alleged thief tried to get away, he hit the man with the vehicle. That's when man shot the alleged thief but now he is charged for firing at him.

At last check, the alleged thief hasn't been charged in the case. Based on the information police have release so far, La Hood believes the alleged thief could be charged on the grounds of aggravated robbery which could justify the actions by the man who shot him.

"In that situation you can meet the force with the similar amount of force, which if it's deadly force, he responded with deadly force," he said, referring to the alleged thief striking the man with the vehicle.

La Hood said it will be up for the district attorney to decide when the case is reviewed.

Abel Pena, who is retired law enforcement, advised to avoid these types of situations entirely if possible, and not engage. Instead, he said to be a good witness and take down the description of the suspect and the vehicle if one is involved.

Record the crime, if possible.

"I know that's not what everyone wants to hear but again it will avoid these types of situations where now this person has been arrested," said Pena.