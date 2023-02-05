Brick and mortar neighbors fighting a modular home

Neighbors say deed restrictions should stop the project.

SAN ANTONIO — A group of long-tie neighbors in east San Antonio say they are mad about a modular home that has just sprouted in their brick and mortar neighborhood.

It's an issue they believe could happen in many parts of the city, and they say deed restrictions prohibit such a thing and they want the city to honor the investments they've made in their homes.

In Willowwood, near the AT&T Center, neighbors have gathered for a fight to protect their way of life.

Chirleta Plummer said she has lived across the street from the project site for 15 years and she wants the character of her long-time home preserved.

"That's what is scaring me about San Antonio, that it's going to become an ugly city, like my hometown Austin is today."

Plummer said the project just doesn't fit.

"It was hurtful because you get to feeling like developers don't have a vested interest in the community. They are there to make money. Fast money. And that's the wrong sensibility for this city," Plummer said.

Long-time owners said there are deed restrictions they want the city to enforce, to keep a modular home out. They said this community was built in the 60s for the first wave of African Americans who were finally allowed access to home mortgage loans.

Alonzo Jones is the President of the United Homeowners Improvement Association. Jones called the project ridiculous and said "The original plans state that homes are to be built to a certain quality, and that is built on foundations, which is brick homes with driveways and garages."

Jones said he is disappointed that the neighbors were initially ignored.

"We contacted them and they would not return our calls. We issued a cease and desist order as of yesterday for them to stop the work," Jones said.

Jesse Medeles lives a few doors down. He has clippings from news articles going back decades that explain the history of the area, calling it "the black Alamo Heights."

"When I approached them you know what they said 'What do you care? It's old here!' That's disrespectful. That's racist. And it's wrong. Don't disrespect this neighborhood!" Medeles emphatically argued.

Neighbor Joe Malone has lived in the area 46 years. Malone said "I thought it was derogatory actually. Why would you put a trailer in there?"

Echoing the importance of the area's history, Malone said he has been proud of his neighborhood.

"It was built because back in the 60s there really were no places for blacks to live and I was in the military at the time, so I know this was built primarily for military and civil service. It was built for us."

Malone said "I'd like to see them discontinue erecting this building."

A spokesman for the company, Amherst, said they would like to meet with the neighbors soon.

They said their goal is to come up with a solution that everyone can live with.

The developer says more information about their construction process can be found on their website.

Amherst provided this statement:

“We are collaborating with members of the community. We are proud to have the ability to convert these vacant lots into high-quality, single-family homes. Our home construction begins in Cuero, then the partially completed homes are placed on permanent foundations where construction of the homes is finished. We look forward to continuing our legacy of preserving and rehabilitating San Antonio housing stock, having invested over $27 million in home renovations in the local community to date.”

The office of District 2 City Councilman Jalen McKee Rodriguez provided the following background material on the history of the controversy.

"The development at 1322 Fontaine received a permit to build as a "modular home" which the city allows in residentially zoned areas. Neighbors of the United Homeowner Improvement Association HOA have raised questions about this type of housing versus a manufactured home, which uses different materials than a traditional home and requires a zoning change to be built in an established neighborhood.

After receiving concerns about the development, Our office contacted the Development Services Director to review and confirm the details surrounding the inspection and permit. The District 2 Office is in the midst of working with United Homeowners Association HOA neighbors and Code Enforcement to determine whether a rezoning application for a manufactured home would be required. The District 2 Office will likely be facilitating a community meeting to discuss the findings and next steps in the process once this investigation by Code Enforcement is completed. In the event it is determined a rezoning is necessary, Councilman Jalen McKee Rodriguez will prioritize the voices of the established neighborhood in his decision on the rezoning case.