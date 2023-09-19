Man in wheelchair hit and killed while crossing the road, police say

Police said the man in the wheelchair was not in the crosswalk when he was hit by the car.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was hit and killed by a car while in his wheelchair late Monday night on the city's west side police say.

Police say it happened just before 9 p.m. on Culebra near Van Ness Drive.

Police said the man in the wheelchair was not in the crosswalk when he was hit by the car. The driver did stay on scene to help in the situation.

The man in the wheelchair died from his injuries.

Right now, it is unclear if the driver will face any charges.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

