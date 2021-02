Authorities said the man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center.

SCHERTZ, Texas — A man is in serious condition after crashing into an Amazon 18-wheeler, the Schertz Police Department said.

The incident happened around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 6000 block of Schertz Parkway.

Authorities said the man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in serious condition; officers had to apply a tourniquet to his arm.

The 18-wheeler driver was not injured, police said. Police did not report what led to the crash.

