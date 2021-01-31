Man hit, killed by tanker trailer after losing balance during fight on sidewalk, police say

Police said security video from a tire shop near the scene of the crash shows that the man who died was not intentionally pushed into oncoming traffic.

A man was was hit and killed by a tanker trailer truck Saturday after he lost his balance during a fight and fell into the road, according to Arlington police.

Officials said the man, who will not be identified until officials can notify his next of kin, was taken to a hospital shortly after the accident happened around 8:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of E. Abram Street.

Police say the truck driver was headed westbound in the outside lane of Abram Street when the fatal accident happened. The driver stopped and checked on the man before driving away from the scene, but came back after the police arrived and the man was taken to a local hospital. Police said there are currently no charges against the driver for failing to notify emergency services.

Police said security video from a nearby tire shop shows that the man who died was not intentionally pushed into oncoming traffic during the fight.

Arlington police are classifying the incident as a fatality crash and are working with the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office on the case.