SAN ANTONIO — Police arrested a 28-year-old man accused of fondling a teenager.

The 14-year-old victim told detectives with the San Antonio Police Department that Tomas Cruz Garcia was "play wrestling" with her. She said he grabbed both of her hands and then touched her private areas.

According to an arrest affidavit, the girl also told police the abuse had been going on for months and that she discovered her sibling was also a victim.

Garcia was arrested March 6, a day before his birthday. His bond is set at $30,000. Garcia does not have a previous arrest record in Bexar County.

