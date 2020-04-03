SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police escorted Roberto Espinoza, 63 into a car Wednesday afternoon following his arrest for Indecency with a Child by Contact.

According to an official with the agency, investigators with the Special Victims Unit were looking into another case when they learned of a victim who stated that she was sexually abused by Espinoza.

After making contact with the victim, the victim said that she was sexually abused by Espinoza in March of 2019 when she was 14 years old

Espinoza was located and taken into custody Wednesday morning. He will be booked and charged with 1 count of Indecency with a Child by Contact.

It is believed that there are other victims of Espinoza. Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at 210-207-2313.