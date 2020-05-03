SAN ANTONIO — A Judson Independent School District elementary school teacher was arrested Wednesday for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, an affidavit says.

33-year-old Ryan Patrick England taught at Elolf Elementary School on the city's northeast side.

The affidavit says England was arrested after inappropriately touching an 8-year-old student. The father of the student reported the incident to police.

The victim told authorities that England touched her many times in private areas of her body. The affidavit also said the teacher tried to give them "takis and snacks."

Judson ISD has not released a statement.

