Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds east of downtown, police say

There was no word on what led up to the shooting or who shot the victim.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds east of downtown Sunday morning, officials say.

The San Antonio Police department responded to the 1200 block of Paso Hondo Street after someone called authorities telling them they found the victim dead.

When police arrived on scene, they found the victim laying on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds. The San Antonio Fire Department arrived at the location and pronounced the victim dead.

Police said an acquaintance of the victim found his body and called police.