Man dead after being hit by train

The train conductor told officials that the man was standing on the tracks trying to get his attention shortly before he was hit.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after he was hit by a train while standing on the tracks trying to get the conductor's attention, police say.

San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 1500 block of W Hutchins Place for reports of the collision.

When they arrived, fire crews found a man said to be in his 20s dead. Police said the train conductor told them that the man was on the track waving his arms as the train approached. The conductor tried to stop, but he wasn't able to.