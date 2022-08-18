Migrants bused to NYC are more likely to secure asylum

Judges in the northeastern United States grant asylum far more often than judges in Texas, according to KENS 5's review of federal immigration data.

SAN ANTONIO — Migrants bused from the border to New York City are more likely to secure permanent residence in the United States than they would if they remained in Texas, according to KENS 5's review of federal data compiled by Syracuse University.

From October 2021 through July 2022, New York City judges approved 3,926 of 4,832 requests for asylum. They granted the protection in 81 percent of cases.

During the same period, Texas's 11 immigration courts granted asylum in 827 of 3,844 cases. Texas judges approved 22 percent of requests.

Houston judges handle the bulk of Texas's immigration work. They have so far granted asylum in just 17 percent of cases this fiscal year.

San Antonio's immigration bench has so far approved more asylum requests than any other Texas court, granting asylum in 170 of 251 opportunities.

Gov. Greg Abbott began sending migrants out of state in April. Texas has already bused more 6,500 migrants to Washington, D.C. and New York City.

Mayors in each city have decried the move as 'inhumane,' calling the practice a political stunt. It's not clear whether the asylum-seekers know what will happen or what to do when they exit the buses.

Some have called the journey tiring and stressful.