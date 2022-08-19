One dead after trying to rob a man at apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead after trying to rob a man at an apartment complex off of Culebra Friday morning, officials say.
San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 7700 block of Culebra for a reported shooting.
Police say a man had arrived home when he noticed a small silver Prius circling the parking lot in a suspicious manner. The man begin walking to his unit when the Prius pulled up and three young males got out --- each of them having a firearm.
The man then shot one of the suspects in the face, and the other two fled in the Prius. That suspect was taken to the hospital, but died, officials say.
Police conducted a search but did not find any of the suspects.