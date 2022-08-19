One dead after trying to rob a man at apartment complex

Three young males tried to rob a man when he shot one of them. That suspect was taken to the hospital where he died, officials say.

SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead after trying to rob a man at an apartment complex off of Culebra Friday morning, officials say.

San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 7700 block of Culebra for a reported shooting.

Police say a man had arrived home when he noticed a small silver Prius circling the parking lot in a suspicious manner. The man begin walking to his unit when the Prius pulled up and three young males got out --- each of them having a firearm.

The man then shot one of the suspects in the face, and the other two fled in the Prius. That suspect was taken to the hospital, but died, officials say.