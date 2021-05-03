Man accused of shooting stepfather during argument

The man pulled out a handgun and fired multiple rounds at his stepfather, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken into custody after he shot his stepfather, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Alvarez Place near downtown.

When police arrived, they found a man in his 50s with multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities said the man and his wife got into an argument.

That's when the woman's son, who is in his 20s, reportedly stepped in, and the argument continued. The man then pulled out a handgun and fired multiple rounds at his stepfather, police said.

The stepfather was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The suspect remained at the scene and was taken in for questioning. SAPD did not report if he'll face charges.

