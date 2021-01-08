Making grief count | A new, free program aims to help those struggling with the loss of a loved one

Porter Loring Mortuaries is offering a new 8-week series called “Making Your Grief Count” that starts Monday, Aug. 2.

SAN ANTONIO — According to Metro Health, more than 3,600 Bexar County residents have died from COVID-19. And because of the pandemic, so many of the families who have lost loved ones, have been alone in their grieving process – whether they died from coronavirus or not.

That's why Porter Loring Mortuaries is offering a new 8-week program called “Making Your Grief Count” that starts Monday, Aug. 2, to help those who are struggling. It's offered at different location throughout the community each week focusing on a different aspect.

Celeste Miller is the Bereavement Coordinator at Porter Loring. She said the driving force behind the new curriculum boils down to one word.

"We did some research and discovered that our groups are based on resilience," Miller said. "People had a safe space to grieve and to tap into their own resilience – that is a person’s innate ability to not only survive, but to come back stronger, to make their grief count and come away with a greater and deeper sense of themselves, their loved one and what matters."

Miller said each person's journey is unique and profound.

"Grief is very powerful, it affects and changes every part of us, and each person needs to discover how to tap into their own unique characteristics of resilience."

The new program and ongoing support groups are free and open to the entire San Antonio community – whether they have used Porter Loring Mortuaries or not.

"We’ve come to know they work because they are well attended – people would bring their friends, and by word of mouth, others would come," Miller said.