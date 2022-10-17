Magik Theatre play 'Eddie and Vinnie' will delight and educate

This touching and relatable story was wonderfully acted with an intimate cast of three. It also puts the issue of dyslexia into an entertaining and comedic context.

SAN ANTONIO — A heartwarming, funny and educational experience awaits theater-goers at the Magik Children's Theatre in October.

Eddie and Vinnie is a tale of a very smart young boy with dyslexia who struggles with his grades. His school friend and project partner recognizes his obvious intelligence and talent but wonders why he is considered a goof at school. Meanwhile, his best friend and pet Gecko is both a distraction and an inspiration for his unique mind.

This touching and relatable story was wonderfully acted with an intimate cast of three. It also puts the issue of dyslexia into an entertaining and comedic context. Anyone who was not sure how dyslexia affects students will come away with a much better understanding.

That was exactly the goal of Celebrate Dyslexia Founder and Executive Director Jasmin Dean who commissioned the production. She hoped to lessen the stigma and foster awareness, understanding, and acceptance.

“What a profound opportunity to celebrate, educate, and empower the 1 in 5 children with dyslexia with such an incredible partner and team at the Magik Theatre,” said Dean.

Many misconceptions about dyslexia continue to exist, even though 20 percent of the population experiences the condition. One of the misconceptions is that it's an intellectual deficit, but as the play highlights, some of the world’s most innovative, creative and brilliant minds are dyslexic.

The play was written by playwright Jenny Millinger, Associate Artistic Director at Childsplay Arizona.

“Every child’s brain works in unique and beautiful ways,” Millinger said. “I have met and been awed by many young people who are navigating the world with dyslexia, and I look forward to sharing a story that celebrates their creativity, adaptability, persistence, and courage.”

The first-of-its-kind play makes its world premiere at Magik Theatre from October 15-28 during National Dyslexia Awareness Month. Dean will also host a unique Dyslexia 101 Workshop on October 22 to help understand the challenges dyslexic students face.