Starline Costumes to close at end of holiday season after 50 years in San Antonio

Starline Costumes posted on its Facebook page Sunday that the owner, Julie Keck, is retiring and closing the store in early 2023.

SAN ANTONIO — An iconic costume shop that has been open more than 50 years in San Antonio announced it will close after this holiday season.

The shop is located on Bandera Road and specialized in rental costumes for their more elaborate outfits.

On the shop's Facebook page thanked customers for the many years of patronage. The shop also expressed gratitude for being involved in not just Halloween costumes, but theater productions, plays, parties and corporate event over the years.

"Our family is very grateful to our customers and to the San Antonio community for the many decades of support. It has been our pleasure to serve as a source of inspiration for your theatrical productions, plays, parties, and corporate needs. We've loved serving multiple generations of customers, hearing your stories, and seeing all the pictures you've shared with us," the post said.

The shop also said since this will be its last Halloween season, it will be offering more purchases rather than rentals a deeply discounted rate. So this is your chance to pick up a high quality costume without breaking the bank.