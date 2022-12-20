Urban-15 Holiday Laser Show returns after two-year hiatus

The show is returning to the Lila Cockrell Theater for two shows on December 20, 2022, and tickets are free for anyone who downloads them online.

SAN ANTONIO — The Urban-15 Holiday Laser Show is back after a two-year hiatus due to coronavirus.

The show is returning to the Lila Cockrell Theater for two shows on December 20, 2022, and tickets are free for anyone who downloads them online.

The group says that it will be a 45-minute family show with 3D animations and an aerial beam display. They've put on 171 shows like it in the last 17 years, free of charge for schools and students.

"Many young people in our community do not have an opportunity to experience high technology art-forms that stimulate interests in technology and science," the group says on their website. "Using the Arts as hook into academics as been an integral motivation of why Urban-15 created the Holiday Laser Show- to give students an opportunity to see Geometry, Physics and Optics at play."

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.