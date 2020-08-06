LIVE UPDATES: Demonstrators in San Antonio protest police brutality and racism for tenth-straight day

SAN ANTONIO — On Monday, San Antonians gathered for the tenth-straight day to protest against police brutality and racism.
The demonstrations, triggered by video of George Floyd's death under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, have been mostly peaceful in the Alamo city.
Organizers shared the following schedule for the protest Monday:
- 5:10 p.m.: Leave Blue Star for silent march
- Arrive at La Vilita
- Leave La Villita
- Arrive at Torch of Friendship
- Leave Torch of Friendship
Here are the latest updates from the ground:
4:30 p.m.
Other coverage: