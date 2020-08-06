x
LIVE UPDATES: Demonstrators in San Antonio protest police brutality and racism for tenth-straight day

The demonstrations, triggered by video of George Floyd's death under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, have been mostly peaceful in the Alamo city.

SAN ANTONIO — On Monday, San Antonians gathered for the tenth-straight day to protest against police brutality and racism.

Organizers shared the following schedule for the protest Monday:

  • 5:10 p.m.: Leave Blue Star for silent march
  • Arrive at La Vilita
  • Leave La Villita
  • Arrive at Torch of Friendship
  • Leave Torch of Friendship

Here are the latest updates from the ground:

4:30 p.m.

