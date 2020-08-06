City of San Antonio to light up skyline in honor of George Floyd

The Tower of the Americas, the Frost Bank Tower, the Alamodome and other parts of the San Antonio skyline will be lit in crimson and gold to honor Floyd.

SAN ANTONIO — On Monday night, the San Antonio skyline will be lit in crimson and gold to honor George Floyd.

"The top level of the Tower of the Americas, the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, the Frost Bank Tower, the marquee on the Alamodome and the Consolidated Rental Car facility at the San Antonio International Airport will be illuminated with the colors representing Houston’s Jack Yates High School, where Floyd graduated," officials said in a release.

Floyd's funeral will be held tomorrow in Houston.

“We are happy to be part of this effort organized by the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the African American Mayors Association,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg, who said that Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner personally requested that San Antonio join in recognizing Floyd.