San Antonio officers shot during police pursuit released from hospital as recovery continues

Officer Rhett Shoquist is thankful to be alive, a source told KENS 5. He may not have survived the shooting if he wasn't wearing protective eye gear, we're told.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Two San Antonio police officers are back home and recovering after officials say they were shot by a fugitive during last week's dramatic pursuit through the west side.

On Monday evening, the San Antonio Police Officers’ Association (SAPOA) shared a first look at the men behind the badges, posting photos of the officers leaving the hospital while surrounded by their uniformed colleagues.

The two were seriously injured Thursday night while pursuing a man who was wanted on three warrants, investigators say.

Police identified the suspect as 28-year-old Jesse Garcia. He is being held on a $4.25 million bond.

“This is something they are going to live with,” said Richard Miller, president of the 100 Club of San Antonio. “It’s a trauma for their entire lives.”

The 100 Club takes care of first responders who are seriously hurt on the job, and the families of those killed.

Miller says he visited the officers at their homes on Monday.

“We have been out to visit two of the most seriously injured,” said Miller. “We provided them an initial check for financial support; and those are funds from a grateful community. [The officers] are doing as well as can be expected given the severity of their injuries.”

Miller did not release specifics on the officers' conditions or their names.

However, several sources identified one of them as Rhett Shoquist. We’re told he is on the SWAT team and is a third-generation law enforcement officer.

The father of two young children is "feeling lucky to be alive," according to a source, who also said Shoquist may not be alive today if it wasn't for his protective eye gear. While he may still lose his eye, the source said the community’s response has kept him in good spirits.

“Really, where the tears may start to flow is when we emphasize that the thoughts and prayers from thousands throughout the community are with them,” Miller said.

The 100 Club will provide a monthly stipend to both officers until they no longer need it, Miller says. In the meantime, the nonprofit is providing counseling services to family members. If you would like to contribute to the organization’s mission, click HERE.