Two officers shot, SAPD union head says; large police presence on west side

Police are asking residents to avoid two separate scenes, one near Southtown and one further west.

SAN ANTONIO — Two San Antonio police officers are hospitalized after a reported shooting Thursday afternoon, according to the head of the San Antonio Police Officers Association. The incident has sparked law enforcement responses at two west-side scenes.

There is a large law enforcement contingent in the area of Highway 90 and Loop 410, as well as a smaller response along the 100 block of Oriental Avenue near Southtown.

Police Chief William McManus is expected to provide more information soon. Community members are being advised to avoid both areas.

Please avoid these areas on 100 Oriental Ave/ Hale and Westward Dr/Westrock Dr. Police is working active scenes. Posted by San Antonio Police Department on Thursday, August 24, 2023

Chopper was over the scene and captured dozens of police units along the 7300 block of U.S. Highway 90. A hostage negotiation team was also seen in the area.

A hostage negotiation team vehicle just drove by, seems to be leaving the area. @KENS5 pic.twitter.com/iK6jwnSdwm — Megan Reyna (@MeganReynatv) August 24, 2023

At the other scene along the 100 block of Oriental, a blue vehicle with its rear windshield shot out could be seen near more police units.

This is a developing story.

