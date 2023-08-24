Two officers shot, SAPD union head says; large police presence on west side

SAN ANTONIO — Two San Antonio police officers are hospitalized after a reported shooting Thursday afternoon, according to the head of the San Antonio Police Officers Association. The incident has sparked law enforcement responses at two west-side scenes.
There is a large law enforcement contingent in the area of Highway 90 and Loop 410, as well as a smaller response along the 100 block of Oriental Avenue near Southtown.
Police Chief William McManus is expected to provide more information soon. Community members are being advised to avoid both areas.
Chopper was over the scene and captured dozens of police units along the 7300 block of U.S. Highway 90. A hostage negotiation team was also seen in the area.
At the other scene along the 100 block of Oriental, a blue vehicle with its rear windshield shot out could be seen near more police units.
This is a developing story.
>MORE LOCAL NEWS:
>TRENDING ON KENS 5 YOUTUBE:
---
Learn more about KENS 5:
Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.
KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.
Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.
Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.
You can find KENS 5 in more places than ever before, including KENS5.com, the KENS 5 app, the KENS 5 YouTube channel, KENS 5's Roku and Fire TV apps, and across social media on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and more!
Want to get in touch with someone at KENS 5? You can send a message using our Contacts page or email one of our team members.